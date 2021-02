Treasured Trash

Sometimes it's hard to get rid of things like outdated calendars and peeling, broken cabinets. I mean they're trash, after all. But sometimes it's good when I don't because then I have a fun project like repairing and painting said cabinet in bright colors and ModPodge-ing old movie posters from said calendars to create a super fun "treasure." Way cooler in color, but it is FOR February after all so b/w it is...



Thank you for stopping by--Much appreciated!



Peace