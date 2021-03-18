Sign up
261 / 365
Next
261 / 365
Dare To Be Different
Thank you for all your kind comments on my previous images. I do so appreciate your time and consideration!
Peace, all
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
4
1
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
July 2020: A one-time hard-core 365-er, posting every day and only those I shot that same day, I've relaxed a bit after being there doing...
Tags
black and white
,
monochrome
,
b/w
,
birds on a wire
,
cedar waxwings
moni kozi
Heheee... Very funny!
March 19th, 2021
Monique
ace
Great image
March 19th, 2021
Helen Westerbeke
love it!
March 19th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Nice capture. :)
March 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
