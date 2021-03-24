Previous
Masked by aikiuser
267 / 365

Masked

I loved this Haida mask (seen at the Museum of Anthropology in British Columbia) and it was even more photographically intriguing to me with the reflections of nearby exhibits, Bob. One of my most favorite museums, you will no doubt see a number of other images from here...I've got gobs.

My apologies if I've not commented on your recent images, rest assured I'm enjoying each one nonetheless. Special thanks for visiting anyway. All your wonderful comments, favs and follows are very much appreciated!

Peace

24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

aikiuser (jenn)

Debra
Beautifully captured
March 25th, 2021  
moni kozi
Makes a nice abstract
March 25th, 2021  
