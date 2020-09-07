Sign up
Photo 1729
Nature's Weavers
This time of year we are beginning to get a small amount of dew in the early mornings before the sun burns it off thus allowing 'Nature's Weavers' to create their wonderful patterns.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1729
photos
56
followers
77
following
473% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th September 2020 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
outside
,
web
,
grass
,
color
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
field
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
dew
,
patterns
,
colour
,
cobweb
,
stems
,
dew-drops
