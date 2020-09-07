Previous
Nature's Weavers by ajisaac
Nature's Weavers

This time of year we are beginning to get a small amount of dew in the early mornings before the sun burns it off thus allowing 'Nature's Weavers' to create their wonderful patterns.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

ajisaac

I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
