Photo 1754
The man without the face mask
Can you see him behind bars? the man without the face mask....punishment for not wearing one going into the village shop! You have been warned!
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
I live in Wiltshire, England. Wiltshire is famous for it's megalithic monuments of Stonehenge & Avebury, Crop Circles and Wiltshire Ham. If you are interested in...
1754
photos
56
followers
78
following
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
1st October 2020 4:49pm
Tags
road
,
window
,
door
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
grass
,
color
,
buildings
,
stone
,
bars
,
view
,
outdoors
,
windows
,
landscape
,
village
,
metal
,
roof
,
history
,
brick
,
wall
,
building
,
dome
,
colour
,
prison
,
historic
,
irony
,
heritage
,
stonework
,
humour
,
lock-up
,
deterrent
,
iron-bars
