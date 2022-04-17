Sign up
Photo 2298
Droning On
''Droning On'' - meaning -
'a monotonous low tone; humming or buzzing sound, to speak for a long time in a dull voice without saying anything interesting'
Shot taken over the River Teifi at Newbridge of not my drone!
17th April 2022
17th Apr 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
17th April 2022 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
sky
,
outside
,
machine
,
trees
,
woods
,
outdoors
,
woodland
,
flying
,
outdoor
,
overcast
,
horizon
,
aeroplane
,
metallic
,
drone
,
rotors
,
droning
