Droning On by ajisaac
Photo 2298

Droning On

''Droning On'' - meaning -

'a monotonous low tone; humming or buzzing sound, to speak for a long time in a dull voice without saying anything interesting'

Shot taken over the River Teifi at Newbridge of not my drone!
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
