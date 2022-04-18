Previous
Next
A stone's throw away by ajisaac
Photo 2304

A stone's throw away

This is the view from 'Carn Enoch' at the top of Dinas 'mountain' looking towards the north Pembrokeshire coastline at Dinas Head, just ' a stone's throw away!'

If you climb up on the Carn you have a 360 degree view that takes in the north Pembrokeshire coastline including Newport, Dinas Head and Fishguard; and then inland across the Preseli Mountain Moors towards Letterston, Rosebush and Crymych - awesome!

Also it was so peaceful up there - all you could hear were the birds & the wind (no human beings - except me!)
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
632% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise