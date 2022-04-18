A stone's throw away

This is the view from 'Carn Enoch' at the top of Dinas 'mountain' looking towards the north Pembrokeshire coastline at Dinas Head, just ' a stone's throw away!'



If you climb up on the Carn you have a 360 degree view that takes in the north Pembrokeshire coastline including Newport, Dinas Head and Fishguard; and then inland across the Preseli Mountain Moors towards Letterston, Rosebush and Crymych - awesome!



Also it was so peaceful up there - all you could hear were the birds & the wind (no human beings - except me!)