A Green Micro World by ajisaac
Photo 2345

A Green Micro World

This wonderful 'green micro world' can be found along the River Teifi at the small town of Llandysul in Ceredigion.

The river walk contains a very flush display of 'greenness' along its banks, a beautiful 'micro world' all of its own.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

ajisaac

JackieR ace
Looks very soft and lush
May 27th, 2022  
