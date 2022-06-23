Sign up
Photo 2383
What a pretty bunch!
Spotted these 'Erigeron Glaucus Sea Breeze' flowers of the Beach Aster on a walk in one of the local villages.
A low-growing, spreading perennial with blue-grey leaves and striking, lavender pink, semi-double, daisy like flowers with yellow discs at their centre.
It will flower right through the summer and self-seeds into unlikely places such as walls and crevices.
This plant loves sun and sea air, and is a familiar sight around the coasts of southern Britain.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2388
photos
69
followers
105
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
yellow
,
outside
,
flower
,
flowers
,
stone
,
pink
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
pattern
,
garden
,
group
,
petals
,
patterns
,
closeup
,
petal
,
bunch
,
grouped
,
bunched
