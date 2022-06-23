Previous
What a pretty bunch! by ajisaac
What a pretty bunch!

Spotted these 'Erigeron Glaucus Sea Breeze' flowers of the Beach Aster on a walk in one of the local villages.

A low-growing, spreading perennial with blue-grey leaves and striking, lavender pink, semi-double, daisy like flowers with yellow discs at their centre.

It will flower right through the summer and self-seeds into unlikely places such as walls and crevices.

This plant loves sun and sea air, and is a familiar sight around the coasts of southern Britain.
