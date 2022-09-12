Previous
Foot-tastic view by ajisaac
Photo 2452

Foot-tastic view

Fantastic to get out for a short coastal walk along the northern Pembrokeshire coast at Ceibwr Bay.

Sat down at these amazing rock formations on the anticlockwise route towards Newport/Fishguard.
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

