The Nags Head by ajisaac
Photo 2472

The Nags Head

Just a snap of one of the local watering holes and photo sketched up.

The Nags has been around for a few years, its been part of a Smithy, the local Justice of Peace used to hold 'court' there in the 1800's, had its own small brewery (now no longer), was a family owned pub with local traditional cooking : now the current owners have turned it into a 'bistro' pub which has made the food expensive (but the holiday makers who stay at the nearby chalet park seem to turn out their pennies from their pockets for it)!
20th September 2022

ajisaac

@ajisaac
