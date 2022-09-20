The Nags Head

Just a snap of one of the local watering holes and photo sketched up.



The Nags has been around for a few years, its been part of a Smithy, the local Justice of Peace used to hold 'court' there in the 1800's, had its own small brewery (now no longer), was a family owned pub with local traditional cooking : now the current owners have turned it into a 'bistro' pub which has made the food expensive (but the holiday makers who stay at the nearby chalet park seem to turn out their pennies from their pockets for it)!