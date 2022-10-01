Route 82

Our village is on cycle Route 82 (not quite as famous as Route 66!) - here is one of the directional signposts indicating the fact.



Route 82 of the National Cycle Network runs in sections between Bangor (North Wales) and Fishguard (South West Wales).



Our village lies within the Section 4 - Aberystwyth to Fishguard



This route, open in sections between Aberystwyth and Fishguard, coincides with the Lôn Cambria and Lôn Teifi cycle routes.



There are a number of gaps in Route 82 between Aberystwyth and Fishguard.



Starting in the university town of Aberystwyth, Lôn Teifi takes the same course as Lôn Cambria along the Ystwyth valley to Pont-rhyd-y-groes.



You'll then turn southwest to cross the watershed and drop down into the valley of the River Teifi which is followed all the way to the coast at Cardigan.



The route passes through the handsome towns of Tregaron, Lampeter, Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn (with its castle ruins).



Soon afterwards (about 10 miles) it passes through our village then heads towards Cardigan area.



The route ends at the Ocean Lab in Fishguard.