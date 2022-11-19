With bag and book

I was staying down at the village of Branscombe this weekend for a small family get together and went down for a walk on the pebbly shoreline at Branscombe Mouth.



I came across this young woman equipped with bag (sleeping bag) and book soaking in the rays of the autumnal sun down there.



Without the sun it would have been quite chilly with the wind, but thankfully the sun held out for a few hours before the showers came down again!



What a way to spend some quality time, beautiful surroundings and some good reading material!

