Previous
Next
With bag and book by ajisaac
Photo 2522

With bag and book

I was staying down at the village of Branscombe this weekend for a small family get together and went down for a walk on the pebbly shoreline at Branscombe Mouth.

I came across this young woman equipped with bag (sleeping bag) and book soaking in the rays of the autumnal sun down there.

Without the sun it would have been quite chilly with the wind, but thankfully the sun held out for a few hours before the showers came down again!

What a way to spend some quality time, beautiful surroundings and some good reading material!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise