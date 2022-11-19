Sign up
Photo 2522
With bag and book
I was staying down at the village of Branscombe this weekend for a small family get together and went down for a walk on the pebbly shoreline at Branscombe Mouth.
I came across this young woman equipped with bag (sleeping bag) and book soaking in the rays of the autumnal sun down there.
Without the sun it would have been quite chilly with the wind, but thankfully the sun held out for a few hours before the showers came down again!
What a way to spend some quality time, beautiful surroundings and some good reading material!
19th November 2022
19th Nov 22
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2522
photos
63
followers
95
following
Tags
hat
,
nature
,
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
sea
,
cliffs
,
coast
,
beach
,
view
,
pebbles
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
coastline
,
coat
,
woman
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
leisure
,
pebble
,
coastal
Leave a Comment
