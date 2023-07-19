Previous
Flash of Red comes by by ajisaac
Photo 2768

Flash of Red comes by

Another 'tourism' cyclist flashes by at the top of the village hotly chased by one of the local lads on his not so 'tourist' bike....

....and he nearly caught him up!!!
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
760% complete

