Previous
Next
I'm a barbie girl.... by ajisaac
Photo 2821

I'm a barbie girl....

Its been a bit of a Barbie overload this summer (well for me at least!) however I thought this was quite funny.

The 'Barbie' Scarecrow one the prize in the Cenarth Scarecrow festival this year....the theme being 'The Movies'.

(Oh by the way Ken was there in the background but he looked a but non plus!)
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise