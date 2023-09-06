Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2823
The Tin Shed
Well a bit more than a 'tin shed' really, this old storage facility I believe was part of the railway sidings in the village of Crymych, Pembrokeshire.
The railway is no more but a number of buildings including this and some of the other sidings are still standing.
One for the 'Corrugated Iron Appreciation Society' on Facebook I think, which currently has 54,969 members! (Yep nearly 55K members).
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
2824
photos
59
followers
87
following
773% complete
View this month »
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
6th September 2023 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
window
,
door
,
outside
,
old
,
shadow
,
lines
,
view
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
landscape
,
abandoned
,
metal
,
roof
,
tin
,
cable
,
shed
,
building
,
square
,
texture
,
monochrome
,
arch
,
textured
,
iron
,
metallic
,
greyscale
,
corrugated
,
arched
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close