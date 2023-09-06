Previous
The Tin Shed by ajisaac
The Tin Shed

Well a bit more than a 'tin shed' really, this old storage facility I believe was part of the railway sidings in the village of Crymych, Pembrokeshire.

The railway is no more but a number of buildings including this and some of the other sidings are still standing.

One for the 'Corrugated Iron Appreciation Society' on Facebook I think, which currently has 54,969 members! (Yep nearly 55K members).
ajisaac

