The Tin Shed

Well a bit more than a 'tin shed' really, this old storage facility I believe was part of the railway sidings in the village of Crymych, Pembrokeshire.



The railway is no more but a number of buildings including this and some of the other sidings are still standing.



One for the 'Corrugated Iron Appreciation Society' on Facebook I think, which currently has 54,969 members! (Yep nearly 55K members).