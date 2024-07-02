Beachside Pitch

The joys of coastal camping here in West Wales; a lone tent pitched on the shoreline near Angle.



It was low tide and an overcast day but all the same it must have been great waking up to your 'secluded' seaside spot.



Please Note: Coastal Camping is not a 'free for all'; there are strict restrictions in many areas however there are a number of places that you an rock up and enjoy the view.