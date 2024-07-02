Sign up
Photo 3121
Beachside Pitch
The joys of coastal camping here in West Wales; a lone tent pitched on the shoreline near Angle.
It was low tide and an overcast day but all the same it must have been great waking up to your 'secluded' seaside spot.
Please Note: Coastal Camping is not a 'free for all'; there are strict restrictions in many areas however there are a number of places that you an rock up and enjoy the view.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
outside
,
fun
,
beach
,
view
,
pebbles
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
camping
,
alone
,
leisure
,
pitch
,
shoreline
,
coastal
,
pitched
,
camped
Oli Lindenskov
Nice😊
October 1st, 2024
