Spherical by ajisaac
Photo 3122

Spherical

Another great visit to Upton Castle Gardens near Pembroke today.

Currently there is an exhibition of outside sculptures & art which includes a large glass beaded flower which forms part of the snap I took of myself here.
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
kali ace
@photohoot
September 30th, 2024  
kali ace
love this selfie, its so cool!
September 30th, 2024  
