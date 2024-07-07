Sign up
Photo 3122
Spherical
Another great visit to Upton Castle Gardens near Pembroke today.
Currently there is an exhibition of outside sculptures & art which includes a large glass beaded flower which forms part of the snap I took of myself here.
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
2
2
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3139
photos
56
followers
78
following
860% complete
3132
3133
3134
3135
3136
3137
3138
3139
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
7th July 2024 10:41am
Tags
tree
,
self-portrait
,
green
,
sky
,
blue
,
outside
,
cloud
,
grass
,
fun
,
color
,
trees
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
woodland
,
garden
,
wood
,
globe
,
round
,
gardens
,
shrubs
,
colour
,
selfie
,
mirrored
kali
ace
@photohoot
September 30th, 2024
kali
ace
love this selfie, its so cool!
September 30th, 2024
