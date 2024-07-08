Lobster Crab Shack

The old lobster crab shack at The Old Point House in Angle.



Not sure if it is still be used as a business now, but it looks attractive with all the coloured buoys that cover the container.



It is widely claimed (and believed!) that the Old Point House dates back to the 16th Century and was the haunt of Pirates and Smugglers, most notably Pirate John Callis.