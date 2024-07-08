Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3127
Lobster Crab Shack
The old lobster crab shack at The Old Point House in Angle.
Not sure if it is still be used as a business now, but it looks attractive with all the coloured buoys that cover the container.
It is widely claimed (and believed!) that the Old Point House dates back to the 16th Century and was the haunt of Pirates and Smugglers, most notably Pirate John Callis.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3159
photos
56
followers
77
following
865% complete
View this month »
3152
3153
3154
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
blue
,
writing
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
metal
,
container
,
colour
,
shack
,
net
,
signage
,
metallic
,
buoys
,
seascape
,
coastal
,
corrugated
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close