The animals came in knitted one by one...
The animals came in knitted one by one...

Another fun knitted post-box display by the nutty knitters of Newcastle Emlyn.
12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
haskar ace
How lovely
October 15th, 2024  
