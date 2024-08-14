Previous
Next
A scarecrow's welcome by ajisaac
Photo 3157

A scarecrow's welcome

Arms out and welcome from the village scarecrow; getting ready for the annual village fete.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
867% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise