Photo 3184
Perched
Old crabby perched on the rocks at the local beach.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Photo Details
Views
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd September 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
eyes
,
outside
,
legs
,
eye
,
beach
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
head
,
rock
,
landscape
,
shell
,
close-up
,
texture
,
claw
,
crab
,
pov
,
oastal
,
naturl
