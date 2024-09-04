Previous
Rust As Art by ajisaac
Photo 3185

Rust As Art

I like the idea of Rust being viewed as Art; I find beauty in the colours, textures and patterns of may rustified things; then I guess beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and I respect that it is not everyone's cup of tea...
4th September 2024

ajisaac

