Photo 3663
Keeping an Eye on You
While I was checking out the swing set, the guard dog was watching me. Seems only fair.
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
10th January 2020 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
