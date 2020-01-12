Previous
Enjoying the Mild Weather by allie912
Photo 3664

Taking a walk in my neighborhood, I came upon a former student and his little sister. He was showing her how to ride a scooter. Apparently he is a great teacher.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

Carla Smith
Fun! It looks like it's a nice warm day.
January 12th, 2020  
Karen H
I recognize that child! :-)
January 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
