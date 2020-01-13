Sign up
Photo 3665
Sister Act
Love these girls! The older two are in my Sunday School class. Next year Caroline moves up to the next class and Samantha on the left joins us.
13th January 2020
13th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
12th January 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
three
,
girls
