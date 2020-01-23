Sign up
Photo 3675
Evening Comes to the Museum
John and I attended a members’ program outlining some of the big exhibits coming in the next two years. We arrived early and had a quick meal in the cafe. This was the garden as it began to get dark. BTW, there are some great shows coming!
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
365
ILCE-6000
22nd January 2020 6:26pm
garden
pool
dusk
vmfa
chihuly
