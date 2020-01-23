Previous
Evening Comes to the Museum by allie912
Photo 3675

Evening Comes to the Museum

John and I attended a members’ program outlining some of the big exhibits coming in the next two years. We arrived early and had a quick meal in the cafe. This was the garden as it began to get dark. BTW, there are some great shows coming!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
