Sharing Good Times and More

My fellow retiree Ellen joined John and me at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture for what turned out to be a very popular lecture, focusing on 4 Union spies of the Civil War. I had to actually park at the VMFA parking deck because the VMHC lot was filled. The talk was lively, full of fascinating anecdotes, and we thoroughly enjoyed the program and catching up. An added bonus was the scarf that Ellen brought for me. She decided it was not her style, and I gladly snapped it up. You never know what treasures the day will bring.
24th January 2020 24th Jan 20

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Carla Smith
It sounds like a fun day!
January 23rd, 2020  
