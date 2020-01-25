Previous
Medical Emergency by allie912
Photo 3677

Medical Emergency

This is a blood orange. Customarily they are a deep red through and through. When I cut this one open, it is apparently suffering from anemia. Can you give oranges iron supplements?
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Allison Williams

