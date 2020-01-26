Previous
Next
Say it With Flowers by allie912
Photo 3678

Say it With Flowers

This morning I attended a Book Discussion-Brunch that was a treat for the all the senses. This was part of the table arrangement. Tulips are such a harbinger of Spring
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise