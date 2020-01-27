Previous
Next
Studying the Bee-Atitudes by allie912
Photo 3679

Studying the Bee-Atitudes

Studying the Sermon on the Mount with 5 and 6 year olds Involves a whole lot of abstract thinking. We sweetened the process a bit with a little taste of honey for everyone.
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise