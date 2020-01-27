Sign up
Photo 3679
Studying the Bee-Atitudes
Studying the Sermon on the Mount with 5 and 6 year olds Involves a whole lot of abstract thinking. We sweetened the process a bit with a little taste of honey for everyone.
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
school”
,
“sunday
