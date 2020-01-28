Previous
Now I’ve Seen Everything by allie912
Photo 3680

Now I’ve Seen Everything

I’ve seen plenty of dogs in coats, but this is the first time I’ve seen a cat all decked out. And the weird thing is, there was no doting owner walking with her. She was all on her own. You think she got dressed by herself?
Allison Williams

