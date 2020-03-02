Opera at WPC

Capitol Opera Richmond presented The Marriage of Figaro for 3 performances with a 12 piece orchestra led by Mike Goldberg, afternoon classical music host for VPM Music, graduate of Eastman School of Music and in addition, meteorologist for WTVR-CBS. The performers included music students from VCU, as well as international performers like James Taylor who brought great charisma to the role of Count Almaviva. The acoustics at Westminster Presbyterian Church insured a delightful experience for the audience.