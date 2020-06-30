All in Together at VMHC

This is the description on their website:

All In Together VA is a public art project that will engage groups of people from all different walks of life, ability, and age. In light of the current pandemic and the need for social distancing, we as a community have not been able to interact or come together in the way we are accustomed. By not being able to come together we are losing the vital sense of connection that keeps us functioning as a community. This project is designed to bring us together creatively. All In Together will create public art installations that will be split up into coloring sheets and colored by the public. Once colored, the coloring sheets will be assemble to create several 8′ x 8′ murals that will live in different locations all over Virginia.



You can see these 4 murals are the same pages colored by different people and arranged by the creators of the project. There will be other versions located throughout the city of Richmond.