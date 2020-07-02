An Historic Moment

As of July state law allowed local jurisdictions to determine what should be done with Confederate monuments. It didn’t take the mayor of Richmond and the city council long to start the dismantling. This is General Stonewall Jackson at the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The statue was placed there 101 years ago in an attempt to keep alive the doctrine of white supremacy. The South may have lost the war but they retained power over the non-White population by many other means. Hopefully this is the beginning of a new day. Although we have said that many rimes already. It remains to be seen whether this time will make the difference.

All these pictures were taken from tv. A heavy storm rolled through just as the horse and rider were lifted from their pedestal.