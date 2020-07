The Pool Opens

Lots of anticipation and lots of regulations. I stopped by to take a few pictures but didn’t plan on swimming. You must bring your own chair and answer several questions about your health, Notice all the bottles of hand sanitizer on the life guard’s table. We are basically an adult community so I can guarantee there will be no exuberant horde of kids crowding in the water.. I did stop to catch up with a friend but we kept our distance. It was just nice to see some friendly faces.