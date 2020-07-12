Previous
Dining All Fresco by allie912
Photo 3846

Dining All Fresco

This cardinal was taking her time enjoying every morsel of the birdseed that was offered. I also toss in a few peanuts and sunflowers to encourage her patronage. Today, for some reason, there was no sign of the squirrel.
12th July 2020

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
