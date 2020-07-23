Sign up
Photo 3857
How Did I Get This?
I was looking for a cake plate and found this in the middle of a stack of orphan plates. Where did it come from? I have no idea. What do I do with it now?
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Allison Williams
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flags
,
plate
,
confederacy
