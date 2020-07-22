Air Fryer Review

Previous
I bought a roasting chicken to see what the air fryer could do that a regular oven can not. I seasoned the chicken, perched her on a little support like a beer can chicken and she spun around for an hour. The resulting meat was very juicy and flavorful. I haven’t had a drumstick since I was a kid because normally I buy chicken thighs or breasts. Would I prepare this again? Possibly, although there is an awful lot of waste and I really shouldn’t eat the wonderful crispy skin.
I have reached some conclusions about the air fryer. Unless you have an enormous kitchen with lots of counter space, you are going to have to find a place to store it and then hoist it onto the counter when using it. It is rather heavy but of course it does not have the capacity of a regular oven. I can see this being useful in a dorm or studio apartment but frankly anything I want to cook that an air fryer offers I already do in my oven. And I never deep fry anything so that’s not a factor, and here’s the kicker. Our condo association pays for the natural gas we use for cooking, but when I run the air fryer for an hour I am paying extra for that. Something to think about.
The air fryer was provided by the Amazon Vine program in exchange for an honest review. That’s what you got.
The chicken sure looks delicious but I think the cons outweigh the pros for that air fryer
