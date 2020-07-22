Air Fryer Review

I bought a roasting chicken to see what the air fryer could do that a regular oven can not. I seasoned the chicken, perched her on a little support like a beer can chicken and she spun around for an hour. The resulting meat was very juicy and flavorful. I haven’t had a drumstick since I was a kid because normally I buy chicken thighs or breasts. Would I prepare this again? Possibly, although there is an awful lot of waste and I really shouldn’t eat the wonderful crispy skin.

I have reached some conclusions about the air fryer. Unless you have an enormous kitchen with lots of counter space, you are going to have to find a place to store it and then hoist it onto the counter when using it. It is rather heavy but of course it does not have the capacity of a regular oven. I can see this being useful in a dorm or studio apartment but frankly anything I want to cook that an air fryer offers I already do in my oven. And I never deep fry anything so that’s not a factor, and here’s the kicker. Our condo association pays for the natural gas we use for cooking, but when I run the air fryer for an hour I am paying extra for that. Something to think about.

The air fryer was provided by the Amazon Vine program in exchange for an honest review. That’s what you got.