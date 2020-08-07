Sign up
Photo 3872
Oh the Drama
Who gets to be top bird? Apparently it wasn’t even close. The young one flew off without a fight.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
6th August 2020 7:07pm
Tags
2
,
“blue
,
jays”
