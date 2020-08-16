Sign up
Photo 3880
A Spot of Sun on a Rainy Day
Steady rain all day left me craving sunshine. This is a picture I took yesterday and it seems to fill the bill.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
14th August 2020 4:04pm
Tags
rabbit
sunshine
statue
coleus
