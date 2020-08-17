Previous
Is it a Hat or Maybe a Cake? by allie912
Is it a Hat or Maybe a Cake?

This is a Lilliputian zinnia near the end of its blooming. As you can see by the other blooms, the centers reach extraordinary heights. It does add an extra element to the growth of a flower.
Allison Williams

Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
