Photo 3881
Is it a Hat or Maybe a Cake?
This is a Lilliputian zinnia near the end of its blooming. As you can see by the other blooms, the centers reach extraordinary heights. It does add an extra element to the growth of a flower.
17th August 2020
17th Aug 20
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
16th August 2020 3:31pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
zinnia
