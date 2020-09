Murder on the Patio

This morning a hawk swooped onto my tiny patio! It happened so fast. I leaped up after I saw him and peered out the sliding glass door. He paused on the fence and then took off. He came and left in a swirl of feathers. I can only assume he grabbed a dove for a quick meal to-go. I have never had a bird that size in my yard. It was definitely a unique experience. There is a great difference between backyard birds and the raw power of a hawk