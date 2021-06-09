Previous
A Man and His Dog by allie912
A Man and His Dog

I spotted this pair as the man was trying to take a picture of his companion. He told me his dog was camera shy. Little did Fido know that I was getting his picture while we were chatting.
9th June 2021

Allison Williams

@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
