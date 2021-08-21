Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4250
Tiny Birth Announcement
Here are the remains of a very small egg that I found on my walk today. From the color and size I’m guessing hummingbird. I wish him many happy returns of the day.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
8404
photos
29
followers
46
following
1164% complete
View this month »
4243
4244
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
Latest from all albums
4151
4247
4152
4248
4153
4249
4154
4250
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
20th August 2021 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
egg
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close