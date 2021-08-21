Previous
Next
Tiny Birth Announcement by allie912
Photo 4250

Tiny Birth Announcement

Here are the remains of a very small egg that I found on my walk today. From the color and size I’m guessing hummingbird. I wish him many happy returns of the day.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise