Buon Appetito!

A new variety of pasta. I learned about it on the internet. Preordered and took 12 weeks. (Of course, by then I had forgotten about it.) it was engineered for better sausibility, forkability and toothsinkability John says it was like the pasta and sauce were married. I spent the afternoon making Bolognese sauce and it was worth the time and effort. There is even a podcast about the invention of cascatelli!