Photo 4252
Be Flexible
When the air conditioning in the sanctuary failed, worship was moved to the church courtyard, followed by a cook out!
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
church
