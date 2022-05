The Grand Re-Opening

Today was the members’ preview of the re-opening of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture. It opens to the general public on the weekend. The institution took advantage of the shut-down caused by the Pandemic to have a major campaign to fund this incredible expansion The VMHC is the renamed Virginia Historical Society which was founded in 1831. It is the only museum with all of Virginia’s history under one roof — all centuries, regions and topics.