Photo 4628
End of Summer Catch-Up
Ellen and I hadn’t had a get-together in ages. Now that summer is winding down, we carved time out of the day to meet at the sylvan retreat that is my pool. We barely scratched the surface and promised our next visit wouldn’t be so long coming.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
2nd September 2022 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
,
woman
