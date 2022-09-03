Previous
Next
End of Summer Catch-Up by allie912
Photo 4628

End of Summer Catch-Up

Ellen and I hadn’t had a get-together in ages. Now that summer is winding down, we carved time out of the day to meet at the sylvan retreat that is my pool. We barely scratched the surface and promised our next visit wouldn’t be so long coming.
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise