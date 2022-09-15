Sign up
Photo 4640
Service with a Smile
Many neighborhoods are suffering from a lack of mail delivery, due to a shortage of postal workers. We are so lucky to always get our mail delivered in a timely manner by friendly efficient mail carriers. It’s not their fault it’s mostly junk.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
mail
